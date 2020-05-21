Jump Rope Challenge Skipped Pre-Release Hype, Now On eShop

A work-from-home project for Nintendo.

Nintendo released a brand new Switch game out of nowhere overnight, but it will only be available for a limited time.

Jump Rope Challenge a project created by Nintendo developers working from home, is now available on the eShop in all regions at no cost. It will be available until September 30.

Players can use the Joy-Con controllers to skip virtual rope, or perform squats if in an environment (such as an apartment) where jumping would not be recommended. There are daily challenges and new backgrounds to unlock as well. Jump Rope Challenge will work docked or in tabletop mode, but not with a Switch Lite.