Switch

Slime-San Creator's New Game Is 3D Platformer Demon Turf

by Donald Theriault - June 10, 2020, 3:06 pm PDT
Source: Fabraz

It's a spiritual sequel.

The newest game from the creator of Switch eShop hit Slime-San has been revealed.

Fabrazz have announced Demon Turf, a "3D platformer with attitude", at IGN's Summer of Games festival. The as-of-yet unnamed player character looks to conquer the various "turfs" of demons on their way to defeating the Demon King.

