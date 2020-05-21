Slime-San Creator's New Game Is 3D Platformer Demon Turf

It's a spiritual sequel.
The newest game from the creator of Switch eShop hit Slime-San has been revealed.
Fabrazz have announced Demon Turf, a "3D platformer with attitude", at IGN's Summer of Games festival. The as-of-yet unnamed player character looks to conquer the various "turfs" of demons on their way to defeating the Demon King.
We just announced our new game on #IGNSummerOfGaming! Our spiritual successor to Slime-san, the 3D platformer with attitude: Demon Turf!— Fabraz (@Fabrazz) June 10, 2020
Coming to Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store & Steam!
