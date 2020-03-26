We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Spike Chunsoft Localizing Robotics;Notes Elite And Dash As Combo Pack For Retail

by Donald Theriault - April 21, 2020, 5:28 pm PDT
Total comments: 1

Will you be able to get the games separately? Most likely.

The latest game(s) in Spike Chunsoft's Science Adventure series are releasing outside Japan for the first time ever this fall.

Robotics;Notes Elite and Robotics;Notes DaSH will release for Switch on October 13. Spike Chunsoft has opened preorders for a US$59.99 package that will include both titles, as well as a four-pin set featuring characters from the two games, though a separate release may be available digitally as has been confirmed for the PC release.

The successor series to Steins;Gate, the Robotics;Notes series is an adventure series starring students who are attempting to build giant robots. DaSH also features an appearance from one of the main characters of Steins;Gate.

Talkback

broodwars9 hours ago

I wonder if the game actually shows the kids building the giant robots, because the anime adaptation sure as hell didn't.  :-\

