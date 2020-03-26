Spike Chunsoft Localizing Robotics;Notes Elite And Dash As Combo Pack For Retail

Will you be able to get the games separately? Most likely.

The latest game(s) in Spike Chunsoft's Science Adventure series are releasing outside Japan for the first time ever this fall.

Robotics;Notes Elite and Robotics;Notes DaSH will release for Switch on October 13. Spike Chunsoft has opened preorders for a US$59.99 package that will include both titles, as well as a four-pin set featuring characters from the two games, though a separate release may be available digitally as has been confirmed for the PC release.

The successor series to Steins;Gate, the Robotics;Notes series is an adventure series starring students who are attempting to build giant robots. DaSH also features an appearance from one of the main characters of Steins;Gate.