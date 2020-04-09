Dungeon Of The Endless Crash Landing On Switch May 15

How about a little doggo in your tower defense?

A PC tower defense game with a cute hidden character is making its console debut on Switch next month.

Dungeon of the Endless will launch on May 15 on the eShop, with a 20% discounted preload available now. Developer Amplitude Studios and Sega have commissioned Playdigious to port the PC game to Switch, and a limited physical version will be available from Merge Games.

In Dungeon of the Endless, players control a group of adventurers who crash land on a planet and have to get to the surface while protecting the generator from hordes of monsters. Several add-ons from the PC version will be included on Switch, as well as the early unlock of a playable pug named Ayairi.