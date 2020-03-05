We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Ring Fit Adventure And Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Roll Out Updates

by Donald Theriault - March 26, 2020, 8:26 am PDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

Some updates for Nintendo's second half of 2019.

Updates are available now for two of Nintendo's 2019 games.

Ring Fit Adventure has an update available now that adds a rhythm mode to the game. In addition to original songs from Ring Fit, the rhythm mode will also have Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Breath of the Wild music. Also added is a female voice option and new language options.

The 3rd pack for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3's expansion pass has also launched, featuring a new story campaign which features the Fantastic Four and Dr. Doom.

