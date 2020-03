Four heroes and asterisks are back.

Although we didn't get a date for Bravely Default II in the Direct Mini, you will be able to play it today.

A demo was launched today for the 2020 RPG, and as with the Octopath Traveler demo feedback will be taken for the game following its launch.

The four characters Seth, Gloria, Astelle, and Elvis were shown off in an extended trailer, as well as confirmation of the trademark Brave and Default system returning.