We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

2K Launching Three New Collections On Switch May 29

by Donald Theriault - March 26, 2020, 7:25 am PDT
Total comments: 13 Source: Nintendo Direct

Oh great, we get to put up with Claptrap too.

2K will be loading up on Switch at the end of May.

Three different 2K-published collections will launch on May 29: The Borderlands Legendary Collection (including 1, 2, and "The Pre-Sequel"), BioShock Collection (1, 2, and Infinite), and XCOM 2 Collection (XCOM 2, its DLC, and War of the Chosen).

Each package will retail for US$49.99, with the Borderlands digitally being split between the GOTY edition of the original and the Handsome Collection (2+Pre-Sequel) and the Bioshock games sold separately. Borderlands will come with a 8GB card containing Borderlands 1 GOTY (with a 6.6GB download required) and a code for the Handsome Collection (35GB), XCOM 2 will have a 8GB card with the opening missions and a total footprint of less than 24GB, while Bioshock's physical package will have the early missions of the 3 games on a 16GB card and no specifics on the necessary size of the full games.

Talkback

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor8 hours ago

Wow, I'll be getting ALL THREE of these! I haven't played ANY of these storied AAA franchises, so as a Nintendo-centric gamer I'm LOVING the games that are finally coming to the Nintendo ecosystem.

nickmitch7 hours ago

I'm most interested in BioShock, so I may be checking that out.

It's odd they're dropping all three at once.  You'd think they'd space them out.

Stratos7 hours ago

Quote from: Kairon

Wow, I'll be getting ALL THREE of these! I haven't played ANY of these storied AAA franchises, so as a Nintendo-centric gamer I'm LOVING the games that are finally coming to the Nintendo ecosystem.

I echo the exact same sentiment! though I do own the Bioshock Trilogy on Steam, I grabbed that in a sale and have yet to give it the time it sorely deserves, so may just splurge on this set if they add in motion control support.

Quote from: nickmitch

I'm most interested in BioShock, so I may be checking that out.

It's odd they're dropping all three at once.  You'd think they'd space them out.

Hopefully that means they will be bargain priced and not full price. Charging full price will grind a halt to my shopping spree until there is a sale.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community Manager6 hours ago

I've been hoping for Borderlands on Switch for a long time, so I'm really glad to see that finally happening. I'm also very interested in XCOM. I'm not that interested in Bioshock, though I'd probably be significantly more interested if it weren't coming out the same day as those first two.

broodwars6 hours ago

They chose the wrong Borderlands game to bring to Switch, but maybe it'll come soon. A Definitive Edition or whatever of Takes From the Borderlands was leaked last week.

nickmitch5 hours ago

Quote from: Stratos

Quote from: nickmitch

I'm most interested in BioShock, so I may be checking that out.

It's odd they're dropping all three at once.  You'd think they'd space them out.

Hopefully that means they will be bargain priced and not full price. Charging full price will grind a halt to my shopping spree until there is a sale.

Looks like they're all $50 (US).  I was hoping for something like $40, but it still feels like a deal for three BioShock games.

Stratos4 hours ago

Yeah...that price is high enough to grind things to a halt for now. I'll probably pick up Borderlands sooner, but will be holding out for a sale on the others down the road.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community Manager3 hours ago

Oof, I just noticed those storage space numbers. If I'm getting Borderlands and XCOM I'm also probably going to need a new SD card.

nickmitch2 hours ago

Yeah, those file sizes are huge.  I'm glad I just upgraded to a 512GB, but I might need 1TB before too long.

Ian Sane2 hours ago

Quote from: nickmitch

Quote from: Stratos

Quote from: nickmitch

I'm most interested in BioShock, so I may be checking that out.

It's odd they're dropping all three at once.  You'd think they'd space them out.

Hopefully that means they will be bargain priced and not full price. Charging full price will grind a halt to my shopping spree until there is a sale.

Looks like they're all $50 (US).  I was hoping for something like $40, but it still feels like a deal for three BioShock games.

The Bioshock games are ridiculously cheap used on the PS3 and Xbox 360.  Like $5 range for each of them.  Obviously not applicable if you don't own those systems or specifically want portable versions but $50 seems pricey.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer1 hour ago

Especially since those systems don't have the storage issues the Switch does. On PS3 bioshock 1 and 2 regularly go for $3 on the PSN store.

Stratos1 hour ago

So a post onr/NSCollectors broke down the physical games and turns out all three will require extra downloads.

Quote:

* BioShock Infinite
The physical game contains an 16GB cartridge including the opening acts of BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. Later game contents and add-ons will need to be downloaded.

* Borderland
The physical game contains an 8GB cartridge that features Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, with a 6.6GB download required. For Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel a 35GB download is required

* XCOM 2
The physical game contains an 8GB cartridge that features two base game missions. A download is required for the rest of the Total download size will not exceed 24GB.

Sounds like a lame deal for the physical collectors out there.

Ian Sane54 minutes ago

The game industry is shrewd.  There are those of us who rejected digital downloads and said "we'll stick to our physical releases" and then the industry responded by making physical releases worthless.  I want to continue actually owning the games I buy but a physical release doesn't offer that anymore.  Even if the game doesn't have a mandatory download it's normal for games to be shipped half-finished and full of bugs that require patching.  So you "own" your copy of the game but it's a half-complete broken piece of crap.  Being a physical collector on the Switch seems futile.  You don't even get a manual, the case is flimsy and the cart is tiny with virtually no art on it.  Hell the spines are even boring looking on the shelf with the same white text on a red background.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer19 minutes ago

even if you don't care as much about Physical vs Digital, if you're someone who buys alot of games, The Switch just doesn't have the storage to make digital an option for alot of these games unless you want to shell out for expensive high capacity SD cards so you're gonna have to go physical but than games like this make going physical worthless so you're basically out of luck.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement