2K Launching Three New Collections On Switch May 29

Oh great, we get to put up with Claptrap too.

2K will be loading up on Switch at the end of May.

Three different 2K-published collections will launch on May 29: The Borderlands Legendary Collection (including 1, 2, and "The Pre-Sequel"), BioShock Collection (1, 2, and Infinite), and XCOM 2 Collection (XCOM 2, its DLC, and War of the Chosen).

Each package will retail for US$49.99, with the Borderlands digitally being split between the GOTY edition of the original and the Handsome Collection (2+Pre-Sequel) and the Bioshock games sold separately. Borderlands will come with a 8GB card containing Borderlands 1 GOTY (with a 6.6GB download required) and a code for the Handsome Collection (35GB), XCOM 2 will have a 8GB card with the opening missions and a total footprint of less than 24GB, while Bioshock's physical package will have the early missions of the 3 games on a 16GB card and no specifics on the necessary size of the full games.