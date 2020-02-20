We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Indie World Showcase Tomorrow

by John Rairdin - March 16, 2020, 6:13 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Direct we deserve.

Nintendo this morning announced the latest in their Indie World line of Nintendo Directs. The direct will be about twenty minutes long and will focus on indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch. The Direct will air at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement