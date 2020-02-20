Indie World Showcase Tomorrow

The Nintendo Direct we deserve.
Nintendo this morning announced the latest in their Indie World line of Nintendo Directs. The direct will be about twenty minutes long and will focus on indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch. The Direct will air at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern.
Tune in tomorrow, March 17 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for a new #IndieWorld Showcase livestream feat. roughly 20 minutes of info on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/N3Dhh3i7vy pic.twitter.com/dkhvGNnz0Z— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2020