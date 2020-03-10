2K To Partner With National Football League For Non-Simulation Games

So we can't count out a NFL licensed game on Switch. Unlike, say, Touchdown Tom.

After more than a decade and a half, 2K Sports will return to the gridiron - but not with a simulation.

Parent company Take Two Interactive have announced a multi-year partnership with the National Football League which will see 2K publish multiple "non-simulation" football games. The first of these titles is slated for sometime between April and December of next year, based on a launch estimate of "calendar 2021 during the 2022 fiscal year".

Platforms and developers have not been announced for the first game, though the Switch did receive the two NBA Playgrounds games as well as NBA 2K since the 2018 game. Electronic Arts, which has not published the annual Madden series on Switch, will continue to hold the license for simulation football.