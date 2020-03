The satirical shooter is getting some big adjustments made.

Freedom Finger will be getting a major update in two weeks.

The "Rhymesayers" update launching on March 24 will feature new levels with music performed by hip-hop artist Aesop Rock. Additionally, all levels will be selectable in Arcade Mode from the start, while the campaign mode's progression will be overhauled (specifics TBD).

Rhymesayers will also include new options for accessibility and infinite health modes.