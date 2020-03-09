Snipperclips Devs Working on Tangle Tower Sequel

If you missed SFB Games' cozy Professor Layton-esque puzzle mystery, there's still time to catch up before the sequel.

Snipperclips developers SFB Games is in the early stages of a follow-up to Tangle Tower, their 2019 Professor Layton-esque adventure game.

The studio's founders Adam and Tom Vian shared that the next mystery of Detective Grimoire's career is in the works, being written right now. It won't simply be called Tangle Tower 2 as it will be a brand new story with new characters.

Tangle Tower itself isn't the first game starring Detective Grimoire. The hero first debuted in a Flash game in 2007, followed up in 2014 by a Kickstarted iOS/PC release called Detective Grimoire: Secret of the Swamp. Only that 2014 release and Tangle Tower are officially canon, according to the Vian brothers.

Nintendo fans likely know of SFB Games from their work on Snipperclips, the Nintendo-published Switch launch game. After the Snipperclips Plus add-on content, the pair put a lot of funny co-op gaming out into the world, though they still remain interested in that unique brand of co-op gameplay, most recently represented by Nintendo's The Stretchers and other games at PAX East such as Phogs and Moving Out.

If you haven't already, maybe check out Tangle Tower. It's currently out on Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade, with a PlayStation 4 release later this year. It is the closest to a brand-new Layton game you're liable to find in 2020.