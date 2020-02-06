We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
DuckTales Remastered Re-Listed On Wii U eShop

by Donald Theriault - March 3, 2020, 1:49 pm PST
Source: Nintendo eShop

You don't have to hand over the Number One Dime if you missed it now.

Seven months after its removal, DuckTales has returned to the Wii U eShop.

The WayForward-developed remake of the NES classic released in 2013 was delisted in August but returned to the store today. Although Capcom did not officially specify why the game was removed originally, it has been returned to all digital storefronts today at its standard price of US$14.99.

DuckTales Remastered is known now as the final DuckTales performances of many of the cast of the 1980s/90s animated series, including Scrooge McDuck voice Alan Young.

Talkback

Mop it up6 hours ago

Interesting. Was there popular demand to bring it back? I'm curious how much more it will sell.

Stratos6 hours ago

I wonder if someone forgot to set a reminder for a license renewal and had to pull the game until the license got renewed or something like that. HOPEFULLY this means they will revisit the game and bring it to the Switch for those who missed it. Maybe we can get the sequel remastered as well. We can't have many of the original actors anymore, but maybe model it after the style of the new series with those actors to give it a unique style.

