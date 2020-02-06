DuckTales Remastered Re-Listed On Wii U eShop

You don't have to hand over the Number One Dime if you missed it now.

Seven months after its removal, DuckTales has returned to the Wii U eShop.

The WayForward-developed remake of the NES classic released in 2013 was delisted in August but returned to the store today. Although Capcom did not officially specify why the game was removed originally, it has been returned to all digital storefronts today at its standard price of US$14.99.

DuckTales Remastered is known now as the final DuckTales performances of many of the cast of the 1980s/90s animated series, including Scrooge McDuck voice Alan Young.