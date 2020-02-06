Mario Kart Tour Adding Multiplayer For All On March 8

The traditional 8 player races for a pocket device.

Mario Kart Tour is about to add the full multiplayer mode tested last year.

An update to the app on March 8 (North American time) / 9 March will add the full multiplayer function for all players. Previously, subscribers to the game's Gold pass were able to test the feature in a beta format.

8 player races are promised for "ingame friends, locally or around the world". Worldwide races will boost an ingame rank while rooms can be created for friend races.