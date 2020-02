It probably shouldn't use Sandstorm.

The first mythical Pokémon has been revealed for Sword and Shield.

In observance of the anniversary of Pokémon's launch, a trailer was shown for a new Pokémon named Zarude. A Dark/Grass type, it has the ability Leaf Guard (immunity to status in sun) and is shown using Taunt in the trailer along with a move similar to Rillaboom's Drum Beating.

A distribution method for Zarude has not been revealed.