New Switch Lite Coral Color Debuting On April 3

by Donald Theriault - February 18, 2020, 10:27 am PST
Source: Nintendo

Next is the green one, after this one effectively prints money.

Nintendo's fiscal year will kick off with a new color for the Switch Lite.

A "Coral" color will join gray, yellow, and turquoise in the Lite lineup on April 3 in North America. Japan will get the new system on March 20 to coincide with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, while no date has been announced for Europe / Australia as of yet.

The MSRP for the system will be the standard US$199.

