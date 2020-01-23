New Switch Lite Coral Color Debuting On April 3

Next is the green one, after this one effectively prints money.

Nintendo's fiscal year will kick off with a new color for the Switch Lite.

A "Coral" color will join gray, yellow, and turquoise in the Lite lineup on April 3 in North America. Japan will get the new system on March 20 to coincide with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, while no date has been announced for Europe / Australia as of yet.

A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

The MSRP for the system will be the standard US$199.