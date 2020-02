More roguelike shoot 'n slash action.

The developers of 20XX have announced a sequel for release next year.

30XX is scheduled to launch in 2021 for Switch, and will have a playable version at PAX East. The two playable characters Nina and Ace will have different abilities, with Nina able to mix and match powers to create 64 different weapons and Ace able to chain techniques.

Art director Glauber Kotaki (Rogue Legacy, Chasm) has also updated the art style of the game to a more "hi-bit" style.