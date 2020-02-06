Ace Attorney and Picross Mashup Murder By Numbers Dated for Switch in March

Get a 10% discount if you pre-order starting February 20 or buy the game in its first week.

Murder By Numbers is coming to Switch on March 5 for $14.99.

First announced last fall and featured in December's Indie World presentation, the game is directed by Ed Fear, who most recently worked on The Swords of Ditto, and features character designs from Hatoful Boyfriend's Hato Moa and music from Ace Attorney's Masakazu Sugimori.

The story is set in '90s Los Angeles, following an actress named Honor Mizrahi who plays a detective on TV. Murder happens and she gets embroiled in a case that involves deduction, accusations, and Picross. The latter of which is done via an emoji-robot named SCOUT.

Pre-orders open on February 20 at a 10% discount, which will carry on until March 11. Additionally, Murder By Numbers is coming to Steam on March 6.