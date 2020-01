Get some classic action going.

The Switch will be picking up a classically styled platformer this spring.

Infinite: Beyond the Mind is scheduled for a Q2 release according to the publisher Blowfish Studios. A stage-based pixel art platformer, the game will have 16 stages

Set in the kingdom of Beljantaur, Infinite starts two women who become friends and have special powers. Players will choose one of the women and have to rescue the other from the forces of the evil queen Evangelyn.