The indie darlings bring an anthology of adventures.

Devolver's newest publishing deal for Switch is an anthology of intrigue.

The indie specialists have reached an agreement with independent studio No Code to publish Stories: Untold for Switch next week. No price was announced for the game.

Stories: Untold is a collection of four short point and click adventure titles. Originally released on PC, the controls have been reworked for support of the Joy-Cons for the Switch release.