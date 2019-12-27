Super Mario Maker 2 Expands Course Upload Limit To 100

"Tell me if you would about the Great Disappointment." "Were you talking with my wife?"

The efforts to improve our Disappointment of the Year are continuing, with a new loosening of a Super Mario Maker 2 restriction.

In celebration of 10 million+ courses being uploaded into the game, players are now able to upload 100 courses. This is up from 64 added in a update in July and 32 at launch.

Thanks to the creativity of Makers around the world, there are now over 10 million playable courses in #SuperMarioMaker2! To celebrate, you can now upload up to 100 courses to Course World! pic.twitter.com/v23ALxyVAS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020

It took just over 6 months for Super Mario Maker 2 to upload ten million courses: for comparison, 7.2 million courses were reported uploaded for the original Super Mario Maker in May 2016 (nine months following launch).