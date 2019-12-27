We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Super Mario Maker 2 Expands Course Upload Limit To 100

by Donald Theriault - January 6, 2020, 7:39 pm PST
The efforts to improve our Disappointment of the Year are continuing, with a new loosening of a Super Mario Maker 2 restriction.

In celebration of 10 million+ courses being uploaded into the game, players are now able to upload 100 courses. This is up from 64 added in a update in July and 32 at launch.

It took just over 6 months for Super Mario Maker 2 to upload ten million courses: for comparison, 7.2 million courses were reported uploaded for the original Super Mario Maker in May 2016 (nine months following launch).

