Fortune Street-Esque Billion Road Coming to Switch in March 2020

First trailer shows off the localized version of the Japan-inspired Monopoly-like game.

Billion Road is a board game video game that looks akin to Monopoly or Fortune Street at a glance and it is coming to Switch in March 2020.

While it was officially revealed for the west in November, Publisher acttil just released the debut English trailer. The trailer shows off the game, which is a four-player competition to become rich while traveling through a game board based on real-life Japanese locations. A major twist is that monsters populate the board. Monsters can be encountered, leading to either a helpful or a hindering result. Owing more to Fortune Street, which only ever came to the west on Wii, you invest in properties as opposed to buying them. Stock dividends are paid out once an in-game year. The whole thing seems bizarre, but also potentially awesome.

Billion Road is actually developed by Bandai Namco, who published the game in Japan. It is also coming to PC with online play that doesn't appear to be making the transition to Switch. Four players can play using just a single Joy-Con on Nintendo's system. Both versions of the game are already out in Japan.

More info about the English release of Billion Road will come out before its March 2020 release.