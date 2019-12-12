New No More Heroes 3 Teases Travis' Next Foes: An Intergalactic Superhero League

Wanna see a five-minute trailer of No More Heroes 3 that is a wild ride in and of itself? Watch on.

First teased during The Game Awards 2019, No More Heroes 3 received an update in the form of a five-minute-long trailer that reconfirmed the game's 2020 Switch exclusive release.

The animated opening of the trailer shows some bizarre E.T.-like premise where a weird alien named Fu lives in a spaceshit, abandoning a kid who lives in a forest town that is surrounded by some sort of nefarious people. Also there's some sort of psychic energy or something? Then Fu returns 20 years later and is no longer E.T.-like and is instead some prince who is "hella bored" and is some sort of alien warmonger. Fu is now going to try to take over the world, and like, you know what - just watch the trailer. I got nothing. Bring it on, Suda.

So to try to make some sense of it, Travis Touchdown is going to engage in becoming the top intergalactic superhero by fighting Fu and a bunch of other space heroes and villains. No More Heroes 3 is set for a 2020 release on Switch. We might not be ready.