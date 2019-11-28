Free Tetris 99 Update Adds New 'Team Battles' Mode

New features are being added in the lead-up to the 10th Maximus Cup event.

Tetris 99 is receiving a free update that brings a new game mode, as well as ways to earn themes that were exclusive to past limited-time events.

Nintendo announced today that the Ver 2.1.0 update for Tetris 99 will include the new Team Battle mode. In Team Battle, players will choose one of four teams at the beginning of a match to fight alongside over the course of the round. Since players are not evenly distributed among the teams, smaller teams will have increased attack power. When all but one team has been entirely eliminated, all players on the remaining team - including players who had already lost - will receive credit for the victory. The Team Battle mode will be compatible with the 10th Maximus Cup, which runs from 11 p.m. PT on Dec. 12 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 16.

Also coming in the patch is the ability to redeem in-game tickets in exchange for cosmetic themes that were previously exclusive to limited-time events. The currently available themes are Game Boy Tetris, Splatoon, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Super Kirby Clash. Tickets can be earned by completing in-game missions and challenges. New user emblems and button configurations are also being added.

The Ver 2.1.0 update is available now.