Sports Story Swings Onto Switch In Mid-2020

The next chapter in the Golf Story series is about much more than just hitting the links.
Featuring tennis, soccer, volleyball, baseball, and of course golf, the follow up to Golf Story, Sports Story, is coming to Nintendo Switch courtesy of Sidebar Games. It's billed as a golfing adventure with dungeons, mini-games and a more involved story than the original game. Today's Indie World presentation showcased a variety of new environments filled with NPCs and places to tee off.
Sports Story launches exclusively on Switch in mid-2020.