We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Feature

2020 Mario Spinoff Madness Tournament

Sweet 16

by the NWR Staff - April 18, 2020, 7:40 pm PDT

A pair of top seeds fall and the competition gets fierce.

16 more Mario spinoffs were voted off the island, and now we're down to just 16 games. Two top seeds (Mario Kart Super Circuit and Mario Tennis 64) were knocked out by Super Mario Strikers and Mario Party 2. Every second and third seed is still alive, and the seismic activity from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Mario Kart 8 might knock the Earth off its axis.

Vote below, and enjoy the factoids.

  • Biggest margin of victory: Overall, the match-ups were a little closer but most weren't in doubt after a couple dozen votes came in. We had no 90%+ thrashings, but a handful of 80%+ victories happened with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (over fellow GameCube game Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour), Paper Mario 64 (over Super Mario Party), and Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (over Mario Party 6). Double Dash's 87%-13% win was the largest. Of note, Mario Party 3 managed to eke out 22% against Mario Kart 8. Maybe Mario Kart 8 isn't the dominant force we might have expected?
  • Closest match-ups: Mario Party 2 and Mario Tennis 64 were neck and neck for the whole voting period, with Mario Party 2 knocking off the top-seeded Mario Tennis 64 by a count of 51%-49%. The next closest was Mario Kart DS over Mario Strikers Charged (56%-44%).
  • Upsets: Mario Party 2 pulled off another upset over Mario Tennis 64 and is the highest seed remaining (9). The only other shocker was Super Mario Strikers (8 seed) over Mario Kart Super Circuit (1 seed), though Super Circuit was very much the paper tiger top seed. The only other technical upsets were Mario Kart 64 (5 seed) over Super Paper Mario (4 seed) and Captain Toad (5 seed) over Super Mario Kart (4 seed), but any betting man would have likely called those.
  • Big takeaway: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Mario Kart 8 maybe should have been the finals match-up, but that's the way the semi-random seeding cookie crumbled.
  • Genre/series breakdown: Of the remaining games: 7 are RPGs, 5 are Kart games, 2 are sports games, 1 is a party game, and one is Captain Toad. The Paper Mario bracket will send an RPG or a Kart game to the finals, and the other three very likely will as well, even more so because the sports and party games remaining are lower seeds.
  • Big match-ups: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door vs. Mario Kart 8 will be nuts. Aside from that, Mario Kart: Double Dash's dominance, granted over a bad 3DS Mario sports game (Sports Superstars) and arguably the worst Mario Party to make it to the second round (Mario Party 6), is overall surprising. Double Dash goes against Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, which might have the most sterling reputation of the Mario & Luigi games. The other sterling Mario & Luigi game, Bowser's Inside Story, goes against Mario+Rabbids, which could easily make a bid for the Final Four if the Ubisoft game can get past Bowser's Inside Story. Mario Kart DS should probably mop the floor with the other remaining Mario & Luigi game (Partners in Time), but it needs to be pointed out that Partners in Time somehow made it through two rounds.

Images

Talkback

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

I was about to say that it this was just going to be Mario Kart in a walk but it isn't just about the spin-off series in general but nearly every spin-off game. Then I saw Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and realized there may actually be a bit of a competition to this whole thing. That said, despite personal preferences people playing Mario Kart may have as to which iteration they consider the best, I'm still predicting it now that the winner will be Mario Kart 8 (with Mario Kart Wii as my second choice champion if nostalgia plays a bigger factor for voters).

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

Holy Crap. This seeding is crazy. Now that I've had a chance to examine the brackets a bit, I don't know what is going to happen. The NorthWest (Top Left) bracket is madness. Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: TTYD, Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 8 are all in that section and only one will make it to the Final Four?!? At this point, Double Dash or Mario Kart DS may actually have a better chance of pulling off the win for the Mario Kart series (which would be my preference  8) ).

I have a feeling the sports titles (Tennis, Golf, Baseball, Soccer) will get eliminated by the time things get to the Final 8 but haven't followed all of the branches to see if that would be the case. I think the RPGs, Parties and Karts will end up claiming those end of the tourney spots but we shall see. I'm realizing how many Mario spin-offs I've never played and/or only dabbled in like some of the sports games. I've always felt I've kept up well with Mario's spinoff forays but that is when looking at them divided into their subsections. With all of the games together (including a few I forgot existed), it all adds up to many, many games I've yet to play in the Mario spinoff collection.


Also, Mario Golf World Tour is misspelled as Mario Gold World Tour in the NorthEast (Top Right) bracket section.

that Baby guyApril 14, 2020

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

Quote from: that

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

I know the title was controversial because players often won by having their manufacturing of sporting goods and go-karts done overseas in the Koopa Kingdom using cheap Goomba labor. Despite that, I still think the game was highly popular enough to overcome that issue and win this Tournament but I guess we won't know that for sure since it wasn't included.

that Baby guyApril 14, 2020

Mario Gold World Tour is PAL name. In NTSC territories, it was War Tour. My bad.

Spak-SpangApril 14, 2020

Strong spinoff franchises:  Mario Golf, Mario Kart, Mario & Luigi Sagas, and new entry Mario Maker.

The interesting thing is, this is about genre preference...more than quality.

Lafayette11 minutes ago

Mario Party 2 over Mario Tennis 64 is just criminal.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Table of Contents

Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement