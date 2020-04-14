We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

2020 Mario Spinoff Madness Tournament

Final Four

by the NWR Staff - April 23, 2020, 12:58 pm PDT

What remains is two GameCube games, a Nintendo 64 game, and a Wii U game. Cheers if you predicted it.

Another round, another culling. We are now down to four games. Let's go over how they all got here.

  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This late-gen GameCube RPG kicked things off by curbstomping Mario Sports Mix and Mario Golf Toadstool Tour before entering into the battle of the bracket against Mario Kart 8. Emerging out of the fires victorious, it seemed like no other mere RPG would stand in Paper Mario's way as it beat Super Mario RPG by a count of 56% to 44% in a match that wasn't as close as the percentage difference indicates.
  • Mario Kart: Double Dash!!: Maybe Double Dash's final four appearance shouldn't have been that shocking, as it had one of the biggest margins of victory in round one against Mario Sports Superstars. The next round saw an easy win over Mario Party 6 before one of the closest votes of the entire tournament against Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. The GameCube Mario Kart game knocked off Paper Mario 64 last round. Can it finish the job and eradicate all Mario RPGs from this tournament?
  • Mario Kart 64: The party game classic kicked things off by knocking out Mario Paint and Super Paper Mario relatively easily. Mario Kart 64 is responsible for knocking out the last Mario Party game, Mario Party 2, and is fresh off laying the Mario & Luigi series to rest by taking out Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story.
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker: The Cinderella game has taken all comers. Mario Hoops 3-on-3 wasn't stiff competition, but the ease that Captain Toad took out Super Mario Kart (62%-38%) should have been a warning. The streaking spinoff then took out Mario Golf 64 and Mario Kart DS to make the final four.

So, who you got? Will a Mario Kart game win out? Can Paper Mario live again? Will Captain Toad complete the surprising run? Vote now!

Images

Talkback

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

I was about to say that it this was just going to be Mario Kart in a walk but it isn't just about the spin-off series in general but nearly every spin-off game. Then I saw Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and realized there may actually be a bit of a competition to this whole thing. That said, despite personal preferences people playing Mario Kart may have as to which iteration they consider the best, I'm still predicting it now that the winner will be Mario Kart 8 (with Mario Kart Wii as my second choice champion if nostalgia plays a bigger factor for voters).

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

Holy Crap. This seeding is crazy. Now that I've had a chance to examine the brackets a bit, I don't know what is going to happen. The NorthWest (Top Left) bracket is madness. Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: TTYD, Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 8 are all in that section and only one will make it to the Final Four?!? At this point, Double Dash or Mario Kart DS may actually have a better chance of pulling off the win for the Mario Kart series (which would be my preference  8) ).

I have a feeling the sports titles (Tennis, Golf, Baseball, Soccer) will get eliminated by the time things get to the Final 8 but haven't followed all of the branches to see if that would be the case. I think the RPGs, Parties and Karts will end up claiming those end of the tourney spots but we shall see. I'm realizing how many Mario spin-offs I've never played and/or only dabbled in like some of the sports games. I've always felt I've kept up well with Mario's spinoff forays but that is when looking at them divided into their subsections. With all of the games together (including a few I forgot existed), it all adds up to many, many games I've yet to play in the Mario spinoff collection.


Also, Mario Golf World Tour is misspelled as Mario Gold World Tour in the NorthEast (Top Right) bracket section.

that Baby guyApril 14, 2020

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

Quote from: that

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

I know the title was controversial because players often won by having their manufacturing of sporting goods and go-karts done overseas in the Koopa Kingdom using cheap Goomba labor. Despite that, I still think the game was highly popular enough to overcome that issue and win this Tournament but I guess we won't know that for sure since it wasn't included.

that Baby guyApril 14, 2020

Mario Gold World Tour is PAL name. In NTSC territories, it was War Tour. My bad.

Spak-SpangApril 14, 2020

Strong spinoff franchises:  Mario Golf, Mario Kart, Mario & Luigi Sagas, and new entry Mario Maker.

The interesting thing is, this is about genre preference...more than quality.

LafayetteApril 18, 2020

Mario Party 2 over Mario Tennis 64 is just criminal.

Spak-SpangApril 19, 2020

I kinda wonder what would have happened if you we had a Kart Bracket, a Sports Bracket, an RPG bracket, and a misc. Bracket.  Then we would at least learn what people think are the best of the Kart games, the best of the sports games, and the best of the RPG games. 

I am bummed that some of the best Mario sports games are getting voted out early.  I mean I absolutely hate sports games in general, but Mario Tennis 64 and Mario Golf 64 are some of the best absolute sports games ever.

Spak-SpangApril 20, 2020

Double Dash and the Super Star Saga that should be close. I am all in for Mario Golf 64.

BeautifulShy3 hours ago

For the final 4 between Thousand Year Door and  Mario Kart Double Dash I have to go with Thousand Year Door. 
Mario Kart 64 and Captain Toad:Treasure Tracker I am going with Captain Toad.

Add to the discussion!

Table of Contents

