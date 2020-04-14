What remains is two GameCube games, a Nintendo 64 game, and a Wii U game. Cheers if you predicted it.

Another round, another culling. We are now down to four games. Let's go over how they all got here.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This late-gen GameCube RPG kicked things off by curbstomping Mario Sports Mix and Mario Golf Toadstool Tour before entering into the battle of the bracket against Mario Kart 8. Emerging out of the fires victorious, it seemed like no other mere RPG would stand in Paper Mario's way as it beat Super Mario RPG by a count of 56% to 44% in a match that wasn't as close as the percentage difference indicates.

This late-gen GameCube RPG kicked things off by curbstomping Mario Sports Mix and Mario Golf Toadstool Tour before entering into the battle of the bracket against Mario Kart 8. Emerging out of the fires victorious, it seemed like no other mere RPG would stand in Paper Mario's way as it beat Super Mario RPG by a count of 56% to 44% in a match that wasn't as close as the percentage difference indicates. Mario Kart: Double Dash!!: Maybe Double Dash's final four appearance shouldn't have been that shocking, as it had one of the biggest margins of victory in round one against Mario Sports Superstars. The next round saw an easy win over Mario Party 6 before one of the closest votes of the entire tournament against Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. The GameCube Mario Kart game knocked off Paper Mario 64 last round. Can it finish the job and eradicate all Mario RPGs from this tournament?

Maybe Double Dash's final four appearance shouldn't have been that shocking, as it had one of the biggest margins of victory in round one against Mario Sports Superstars. The next round saw an easy win over Mario Party 6 before one of the closest votes of the entire tournament against Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. The GameCube Mario Kart game knocked off Paper Mario 64 last round. Can it finish the job and eradicate all Mario RPGs from this tournament? Mario Kart 64: The party game classic kicked things off by knocking out Mario Paint and Super Paper Mario relatively easily. Mario Kart 64 is responsible for knocking out the last Mario Party game, Mario Party 2, and is fresh off laying the Mario & Luigi series to rest by taking out Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story.

The party game classic kicked things off by knocking out Mario Paint and Super Paper Mario relatively easily. Mario Kart 64 is responsible for knocking out the last Mario Party game, Mario Party 2, and is fresh off laying the Mario & Luigi series to rest by taking out Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker: The Cinderella game has taken all comers. Mario Hoops 3-on-3 wasn't stiff competition, but the ease that Captain Toad took out Super Mario Kart (62%-38%) should have been a warning. The streaking spinoff then took out Mario Golf 64 and Mario Kart DS to make the final four.

So, who you got? Will a Mario Kart game win out? Can Paper Mario live again? Will Captain Toad complete the surprising run? Vote now!