Feature

2020 Mario Spinoff Madness Tournament

Elite Eight

by the NWR Staff - April 21, 2020, 12:51 pm PDT

Titans fall and we set the stage for a Kart and RPG final battle (maybe with a Captain's interference?).

While the match-ups were settled coming into the final hours of voting, things got wild for a minute there as we had three tight duels between RPGs and Karts. With that, one of the presumptive favorites (Mario Kart 8) is eliminated, setting the stage for one guaranteed RPG in the final four, with the likes of Mario Kart 64, DS, and Double Dash trying to avenge their fallen brother. It's also time to reveal the behind-the-scenes staff predictions, of which we have one staffers who picked all eight of the remaining games!

Vote below, and enjoy the factoids.

  • Biggest margin of victory: As expected as we got near the end, the matches were closer, with a quartet of 70%-30% finishes being the biggest victories, coming from Super Mario RPG (over Super Mario Strikers), Paper Mario 64 (over Mario Kart 7), Mario Kart 64 (over Mario Party 2), and Mario Kart DS (over Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time).
  • Closest match-ups: Mario Kart: Double Dash!! held off Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga 51%-49% in our closest match yet. Additionally, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door felled Mario Kart 8 53%-47% and Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story held off the Ubisoft invasion of Mario+Rabbids 53%-47%.
  • Upsets: Captain Toad knocked off Mario Golf 64, one of two remaining #1 seeds. The only other technical upset was Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (3 seed) over Mario Kart 8 (2 seed).
  • Big takeaway: The RPGs have the edge. There's a good chance three of the final four could be RPGs, with the fourth game in that scenario being Captain Toad or Mario Kart DS. Are you ready to bow to your new Paper Mario overlords?
  • Genre/series breakdown: The final eight split into 4 RPGs, 3 Karts, and one Captain Toad.
  • Staff predictions: Before this started, NWR staff picked their final eight (and the rest of the way). JP Corbran nailed all eight remaining games. Adam Abou-Nasr only guessed wrong on Mario Party 4 and Super Mario Kart, while three others (Matt Zawodniak, Donald Theriault, and Lauren Ronaghan) all got five correct (though each are missing one of their final four games). JP is the favorite to win, though it could come down to the finals, as JP has Mario Kart DS winning, while Adam, Matt, and Donald all picked Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Needless to say, everyone who had Mario Kart 8 winning is basically eliminated.

Images

Talkback

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

I was about to say that it this was just going to be Mario Kart in a walk but it isn't just about the spin-off series in general but nearly every spin-off game. Then I saw Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and realized there may actually be a bit of a competition to this whole thing. That said, despite personal preferences people playing Mario Kart may have as to which iteration they consider the best, I'm still predicting it now that the winner will be Mario Kart 8 (with Mario Kart Wii as my second choice champion if nostalgia plays a bigger factor for voters).

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

Holy Crap. This seeding is crazy. Now that I've had a chance to examine the brackets a bit, I don't know what is going to happen. The NorthWest (Top Left) bracket is madness. Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: TTYD, Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 8 are all in that section and only one will make it to the Final Four?!? At this point, Double Dash or Mario Kart DS may actually have a better chance of pulling off the win for the Mario Kart series (which would be my preference  8) ).

I have a feeling the sports titles (Tennis, Golf, Baseball, Soccer) will get eliminated by the time things get to the Final 8 but haven't followed all of the branches to see if that would be the case. I think the RPGs, Parties and Karts will end up claiming those end of the tourney spots but we shall see. I'm realizing how many Mario spin-offs I've never played and/or only dabbled in like some of the sports games. I've always felt I've kept up well with Mario's spinoff forays but that is when looking at them divided into their subsections. With all of the games together (including a few I forgot existed), it all adds up to many, many games I've yet to play in the Mario spinoff collection.


Also, Mario Golf World Tour is misspelled as Mario Gold World Tour in the NorthEast (Top Right) bracket section.

that Baby guyApril 14, 2020

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

KhushrenadaApril 14, 2020

Quote from: that

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

I know the title was controversial because players often won by having their manufacturing of sporting goods and go-karts done overseas in the Koopa Kingdom using cheap Goomba labor. Despite that, I still think the game was highly popular enough to overcome that issue and win this Tournament but I guess we won't know that for sure since it wasn't included.

that Baby guyApril 14, 2020

Mario Gold World Tour is PAL name. In NTSC territories, it was War Tour. My bad.

Spak-SpangApril 14, 2020

Strong spinoff franchises:  Mario Golf, Mario Kart, Mario & Luigi Sagas, and new entry Mario Maker.

The interesting thing is, this is about genre preference...more than quality.

LafayetteApril 18, 2020

Mario Party 2 over Mario Tennis 64 is just criminal.

Spak-SpangApril 19, 2020

I kinda wonder what would have happened if you we had a Kart Bracket, a Sports Bracket, an RPG bracket, and a misc. Bracket.  Then we would at least learn what people think are the best of the Kart games, the best of the sports games, and the best of the RPG games. 

I am bummed that some of the best Mario sports games are getting voted out early.  I mean I absolutely hate sports games in general, but Mario Tennis 64 and Mario Golf 64 are some of the best absolute sports games ever.

Spak-Spang18 hours ago

Double Dash and the Super Star Saga that should be close. I am all in for Mario Golf 64.

Table of Contents

