The Finals

Here we go: will Paper Mario or Mario Kart earn Mario spinoff supremacy?

After dozens of match-ups, plenty of upsets, and 66 fallen games, we're down to just two Mario spinoffs. Our final match-up is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door vs. Mario Kart 64.

To get there, Paper Mario soundly took out Mario Kart 64's sequel, Mario Kart: Double Dash!! while Mario Kart 64 squeaked by Captain Toad. If I were a betting man, I'd put it all on Paper Mario. But let's see what democracy decides (probably Paper Mario).