Feature

2020 Mario Spinoff Madness Tournament

by the NWR Staff - April 14, 2020, 8:44 am PDT
Mario has had a lot of spinoffs over the years. What is the best one? We try to figure it out.

We got to thinking recently: what Mario game is the best one? Well, we're going to save that debate for a later date, because that spun off into another question: what Mario spinoff is the best one? Nintendo's age-old mascot has had his fair share of side gigs, whether it's kart racing, sports, parties, or healthcare.

Turns out, Mario's spinoff amount is crawling up the near the triple digits, so we had to make some cuts to fit in with our inspired-by-March-Madness 68-game bracket. We then loosely sorted the games by MetaCritic score and developed four regions, each represented by the top seed (some of which may surprise you): Mario Kart Super Circuit, Paper Mario, Mario Tennis 64, and Mario Golf 64. Turns out people reviewed Mario spinoffs extremely highly around the turn of the century!

The full brackets are below if you want start making your predictions. Our first round will be four match-ups as eight game compete for the 12 seeds in the overall bracket. All voting will be done on Twitter, so share, be rowdy, and have fun.

Our first match-ups are:

Dance Dance Revolution: Mario Mix (GameCube) vs. Mario Party 4 (GameCube) Winner plays Mario Kart Wii
Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) vs. Mario Tennis Open (3DS) Winner plays Mario Golf: Advance Tour
Mario Party 5 (GameCube) vs. Mario Paint (SNES) Winner plays Mario Kart 64
Mario Hoops 3-on-3 (DS) vs. Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure (3DS) Winner plays Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Talkback

Khushrenada6 hours ago

I was about to say that it this was just going to be Mario Kart in a walk but it isn't just about the spin-off series in general but nearly every spin-off game. Then I saw Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and realized there may actually be a bit of a competition to this whole thing. That said, despite personal preferences people playing Mario Kart may have as to which iteration they consider the best, I'm still predicting it now that the winner will be Mario Kart 8 (with Mario Kart Wii as my second choice champion if nostalgia plays a bigger factor for voters).

Khushrenada6 hours ago

Holy Crap. This seeding is crazy. Now that I've had a chance to examine the brackets a bit, I don't know what is going to happen. The NorthWest (Top Left) bracket is madness. Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: TTYD, Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 8 are all in that section and only one will make it to the Final Four?!? At this point, Double Dash or Mario Kart DS may actually have a better chance of pulling off the win for the Mario Kart series (which would be my preference  8) ).

I have a feeling the sports titles (Tennis, Golf, Baseball, Soccer) will get eliminated by the time things get to the Final 8 but haven't followed all of the branches to see if that would be the case. I think the RPGs, Parties and Karts will end up claiming those end of the tourney spots but we shall see. I'm realizing how many Mario spin-offs I've never played and/or only dabbled in like some of the sports games. I've always felt I've kept up well with Mario's spinoff forays but that is when looking at them divided into their subsections. With all of the games together (including a few I forgot existed), it all adds up to many, many games I've yet to play in the Mario spinoff collection.


Also, Mario Golf World Tour is misspelled as Mario Gold World Tour in the NorthEast (Top Right) bracket section.

that Baby guy1 hour ago

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

Khushrenada1 hour ago

Quote from: that

I think Mario Gold War Tour was an edutainment follow-up to Mario is Missing that focused on macro-economics and world trade.

I know the title was controversial because players often won by having their manufacturing of sporting goods and go-karts done overseas in the Koopa Kingdom using cheap Goomba labor. Despite that, I still think the game was highly popular enough to overcome that issue and win this Tournament but I guess we won't know that for sure since it wasn't included.

that Baby guy3 minutes ago

Mario Gold World Tour is PAL name. In NTSC territories, it was War Tour. My bad.

