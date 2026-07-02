How I Learned To Start Randomzing and Love Ocarina of Time

Breaking A Game Made Me Fall in Love With It All Over Again

Ask me on the right day and I may tell you that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is my favorite game of all time. While I wasn’t there when it launched on N64 and revolutionized games, I wasn’t that far behind. I’ve often told the story of how I received a Nintendo GameCube from my parents on Christmas, possibly in November 2004. It was the Mario Kart: Double Dash!! And The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition combo-pack, which included the famed game we’re talking about today. In part, one of the reasons I learned English at a young age was because I had to translate an English strategy guide to finish the game–that and getting over my fear of ReDeads underneath Kakariko Graveyard. My love for games and the world of Hyrule have been intertwined ever since the day I first saw Link riding Epona through a moonlit Hyrule field on that opening screen.

Since then I’ve returned to this iteration of Hyrule countless times, primarily through the many official rereleases that Nintendo has been eager to provide us with. Sometimes I’d take my time and explore a bit more of the world but doing a full 100% completionist run has been rare even for me. I’ve beaten the game more times than I can count, yet it wasn’t until a few years ago that I truly put in the time to get to know Ocarina of Time. And in a way that Nintendo themselves had never considered. I discovered the randomizer.

For many, this isn’t a new concept. A randomizer refers to a modified version of a game in which the items, locations and interactions that you as a player need to progress have been swapped around. Zelda has the most clear cut examples of a randomizer you can think of. Treasure chests have had their contents swapped; where you may originally have found five rupees in one of the houses in Kokiri forest, now you may stumble upon the Hookshot at the very beginning of the game. Basically how this works is that every object in the game is indexed to be a certain type of ‘lock’ that requires a ‘key’ from the player to access. Take, for example, the eye-switches, which can open doors when shot with your slingshot or bow and arrow. However, in a randomizer you often have to rely on different techniques or routes to find your slingshot. In its most vanilla form, you will still play the game from beginning to end, but may have some keys and items swapped around within their own dungeons. But the true fun for me began when I enabled ‘skullsanity’ and several other toggles in one of my first randomized runs. Swapping any and all items in the itempool with the possibility of also being held by the golden skulltulas.

As you can imagine, this changes your approach for finishing Ocarina of Time drastically. You need to run around across Hyrule field like a maniac trying to find any and all chests and ways to proceed. The density of these modes is crazy. Randomizers may include brand new items, such as having to find the individual directional buttons on the Ocarina itself (meaning you cannot play certain songs) or even putting the action buttons themselves in the movepool (good luck beating the Shadow temple with only two C-items). This isn’t as awful as you may think. Knowing every single detail in Ocarina of Time would require brainspace that most of us do not have. Therefore most randomizers have an automatic checklist included. When entering a certain area, you may get an indication of what items could be found there; this is helpful when you find a skulltula and cannot reach its item drop until you find the boomerang fifteen hours later.

But this piece isn’t necessarily about randomizers themselves. They’ve been around for far longer than Ocarina of Time and span a wide variety of games. What I want to talk about is how the Ocarina of Time randomizer made me fall in love with this version of Hyrule all over again. While A Link to the Past, and even the original Legend of Zelda, had a pretty massive open world, Hyrule in Ocarina of Time is pretty distinctive, in part, sold by that grand sense of adventure. Being able to go into any direction in a 3D environment still feels exciting 28 years later. While the plot beats are pretty universal, going from Kokiri Forest to Death Mountain to Zora’s Domain etc., there are so many interactions in between saving Hyrule and figuring out the dungeons that often get overlooked.

The fandom in particular has latched onto Majora’s Mask over the past decade or so. I don’t blame them, Majora’s Mask has some of the finest character work and writing in the entire Zelda series. But thanks to my experience with those randomizers, I finally had to take my time to truly explore every nook and cranny of Hyrule. Speaking with every NPC and learning that their side-stories and schedules, while perhaps not as impactful as those in Termina, still contributed to that feeling of adventure. I never realized that Talon gets tossed out into a random house in Kakariko Village after Ganondorf takes over. I always assumed he had been imprisoned somewhere. Or how about the side-alley in Hyrule Castle Town? There’s even a shop there that sells Bombchus at night. In a regular run of the game, you have almost nothing to gain there, but in a randomizer this could be an essential shopkeeper. What if now the rich lady gives you an important item when returning her dog?

You may think me crazy for never having noticed these interactions, but I think that is truly the magic of Zelda games. All these little elements that the game does not tell you about, but reinforce the idea that this is a living world. Even better, you may have only known about these details because some friend at school showed them to you. It calls to mind that lost ‘playground rumor’ effect that, for many, had faded away from the series till Breath of the Wild came along. Yet in these randomized runs, it is almost virtually impossible to reach Ganon’s castle without this knowledge. Whether you learn it from keeping track with the checklist or you have to resort to a guide, these moments are still there waiting for you all these decades later.

And for me, the randomizer and this requisite knowledge reignited my love for Ocarina of Time. I was taking moments to appreciate and love its world even more. Whether it was seeing that sun going down waiting for a Gold Skulltula to spawn in, or talking with shopkeepers I never had to visit before in order to purchase an item for a trading quest or to open up a new pathway. And if it wasn’t that, the randomizer made encounters with required characters surprisingly tense. Would King Zora provide me with something useful after scooting over for 30 seconds? Was the reward for retrieving the chickens in Kakariko worth it? And not to mention those 100 hidden Golden Skulltulas themselves. Learning where they were all hiding out and even how to lure some of them from their buried hiding places was something I never had done before. It made this world feel that much more cohesive even with everything feeling out of place.

While it would be a dream come true if Nintendo were to implement something of a randomizer in their upcoming Ocarina of Time Remake, I think the extent of what Nintendo is willing to change up can be found in the Master Quest. Within the constraint of its dungeons, that flexibility feels appropriate for the conservative nature of the company. Frankly, the efforts with projects like Ship of Harkonian, the name given to the recompiled version of Ocarina of Time that enabled porting the game PC and other devices, have already done wonders for the randomizer community. The tweaks and settings for generating your own randomized seed, as well as quality of life changes to the overall Ocarina of Time gameplay and mods make it the easiest way to return to Hyrule again and again. It is especially a pleasure on Steam Deck or using portable emulated methods given the flexibility of Ship of Harkonian.

But even if Nintendo gives us about as faithful a remake as the new Ocarina of Time can be, it will still be a joy for me to revisit this world again in its ‘pure’ form. Deploying the knowledge, tricks and skills I’ve developed on my many randomized adventures is something that I am incredibly excited about. Perhaps there may even be changes or additions that will inspire future randomizers.

Ocarina of Time is perhaps no longer ‘the greatest game of all time’. But as I’ve explored this version of Hyrule again and again throughout my life, its importance has grown alongside me. Exploring Hyrule for the very first time while translating strategy guides; defeating Ganon after, literal, years alongside my best friend; returning to Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo Wii with virtual console and seeing the flaws as an angsty teenager; bringing the game with me everywhere I went on my 3DS and trying to understand why it had lingered in my mind for so long: all of these led up to a memorable new opportunity. This was challenging myself by trying to finish my first randomized run and encountering new tales hidden all across Hyrule as a grown adult while indulging in that sweet nostalgia. And now, as a new iteration comes out in 2026, I’m growing as a person with all these different worldviews and experiences. Ocarina of Time has always been there for me and many others. It is like Sheik says to a lost and confused Link on a quest to save his world:

“It is something that grows over time. A true friendship. A feeling in the heart that becomes even stronger over time. The passion of friendship will soon blossom into a righteous power and through it, you will know which way to go.”

Ocarina of Time, my old friend, I cannot wait to see where we will go next.