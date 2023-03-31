We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 362: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Game Club

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, Neal Ronaghan, and Matthew Zawodniak - March 31, 2023, 11:04 am EDT
Part 5 of the 3D Zelda Game Club.

The gang assembles to discuss the controversial title, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Is this the peak of what Link to the Past started? A dissaster that necessitated the soft reboot into Breath of the Wild? Some other sithian absolute? Find out in this episode of the 3D Zelda Game Club and don't forget to join us for our playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This episode was edited by John Rairdin.

