Episode 344: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - 3D Zelda Game Club Part 3

At long last, the 3D Zelda Game Club returns with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker for Nintendo Gamecube and Wii U. Our panel discusses their history with the game, it's development, and its ultimate place in the series. What elements would ultimately inform later games including Breath of the Wild? How has Wind Waker forever altered the character of Ganondorf? Is the Tingle Tuner worth it? That and more in this episode of NWR Connectivity.