Episode 310: The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time - Game Club

Part 1 of the 3D Zelda Game Club
It's finally time for the first episode of our 3D Zelda Game Club. And where better to start than with what is often refered to as one of the best games ever made. Has Ocarina of Time held up? What's the best way to play it in 2022? How many jokes can we make about the NSO version only to have Nintendo patch it a few hours after we finish recording. All that and more on this episode of Connectivity.
This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas.