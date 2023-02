Part 4 of the 3D Zelda Game Club

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Special guest Super DQP joins the panel to discuss the edgiest of 3D Zeldas. Does Twilight Princess find its own identity or is it merely Ocarina of Time again? Does the HD version improve things? Could the dungeons possibly be the best in the series?