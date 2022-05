Part 2 of the 3D Zelda Game Club

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

We're back with our second episode of the 3D Zelda Game Club. This time we journey to termina for what might just be the panels overall favorite 3D Zelda game. Why does this game hold up so well? What's the best version? And is Link dead the whole time?