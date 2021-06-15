Episode 727: In With the Old (E3 2021)

It's an E3 of (old) dreams in the shadow of a pandemic nightmare.

There were a whole lot of revivals, reboots, remakes, and anniversaries in the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, and no I couldn't figure out how to preserve the alliteration.

The RFN crew talked Zelda, Metroid Dread, WarioWare: Get It Together!, Advance Wars, and an over-abundance of Mario Party, They even visited with Japan's toughest negotiator: Kazuya Mishima as he prepares to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Look out for his "Lava Dip" technique, it's a killer.

Quick article for this episode, but that lets us get it out the same night as the recording and saves you time to go read all the great E3 coverage here at NWR.

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the live show. Feel free to send in your emails.