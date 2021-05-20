WarioWare Get It Together! Coming to Switch September 10

It supports two players and his zany cast of characters directly inside the microgames!

Warioware Get It Together! is coming to Switch on September 10 of this year and it's adding to the franchise's unique microgame format.

It still features the game's flagship style of "microgames" that are 10 second challenges players are dropped into and need to figure out quickly, but now you directly control either Wario or your choice of character from the franchise's zany supporting cast. Each character has different abilities, so your choice of character matters in how you interact with the microgame you're inside of. Plus, it supports two players!

Some games briefly seen showed toothpaste-squeezing, avoiding bird-droppings, and pumping the levers of a rail car.