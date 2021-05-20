Kazuya Coming to Smash Ultimate

Wow, he threw so many fighters off a cliff...

Kazuya is coming to Smash Bros, giving Bandai Namco's Tekken franchise representation in Nintendo's fighting series. The first video Nintendo played showed Kazuya dramatically dropping the bodies of his defeated opponents off a cliff into an ominous river of lava. (Notable, when Kazuya drops Kirby off the cliff, the pink creampuff merely flies away nonchalantly in the background.)

Game director Masahiro Sakurai didn't go into details about the way the new character would work in Nintendo's fighting game, but promised more to come in an upcoming presentation on June 28.