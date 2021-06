Did Link just jump through the ceiling?

The still-unnamed sequel to Breath of the Wild is going to take to the skies - next year.

The last item in today's Nintendo Direct was the first footage of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's followup. Gameplay footage involved Link flying through the sky, using a flamethrower, and leaping into a ceiling.

At the end, a title card confirmed only a "2022" release date.