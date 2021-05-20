Fatal Frame V Returning On Switch Later This Year

Seems like a good target for Halloween.

The newest Wii U refugee is one of its spookiest.

Fatal Frame V: Maiden of Black Water, originally released on Wii U in 2015, will come to Switch "later this year" according to the Nintendo Direct. No details were given about additional features, nor if the "demo and downloadable content purchase" plan from its original North American release in 2015 will be retained.

Although the original version was published by Nintendo, this re-release will be published by original series owners Koei Tecmo and will be available on all currently active platforms.