Fatal Frame V Returning On Switch Later This Year

by Donald Theriault - June 15, 2021, 12:47 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo Direct

Seems like a good target for Halloween.

The newest Wii U refugee is one of its spookiest.

Fatal Frame V: Maiden of Black Water, originally released on Wii U in 2015, will come to Switch "later this year" according to the Nintendo Direct. No details were given about additional features, nor if the "demo and downloadable content purchase" plan from its original North American release in 2015 will be retained.

Although the original version was published by Nintendo, this re-release will be published by original series owners Koei Tecmo and will be available on all currently active platforms.

stevey22 minutes ago

I'll buy it if it's uncensored and physical, otherwise pass.

broodwars21 minutes ago

It's also confirmed on every other platform,  so I guess Nintendo's waived their franchise exclusivity now.

