Finally, we've moved on from Fusion.

Metroid Prime 4 won't be the first Metroid on Switch.

Metroid Dread has been revealed as a side scrolling action game in which Samus uses the traditional wall climbing abilities and melee to fight off aliens and a white robot.

It will release on October 8, and will launch along a themed pair of Amiibo with Samus and the robot EMMI.