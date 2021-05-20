Game & Watch Legend of Zelda Coming This Year

Includes FOUR games: Zelda 1, Zelda 2, and Link's Awakening, a special version of Game & Watch Vermin!

Nintendo is giving the Zelda franchise it's own special Game & Watch edition for it's anniversary year November 12 of this year. Adding to what their previous Game & Watch Mario offered, this time Nintendo is including not just one classic game and the tiney handheld but THREE: Zelda 1 and Zelda 2 from the NES, PLUS The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening from the GBA. On top of this it will include a special version of the original Game & Watch game "Vermin" but with Link as the playable character. In another improvement, Nintendo is making the actual clock section of the Game & Watch playable even while the time is counting down.