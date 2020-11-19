We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Final Indie World Presentation Of 2020 To Air December 15

by Donald Theriault - December 14, 2020, 9:05 am EST
A brief bit of brightness on this rough day.

Sephiroth won't be the only thing shown off this week.

Nintendo have confirmed an Indie World presentation will air tomorrow at noon Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific time / 1700 UTC. It will run for approximately 15 minutes, according to the notification.

Previous Indie World shows aired in March and August.

