Final Indie World Presentation Of 2020 To Air December 15

A brief bit of brightness on this rough day.
Sephiroth won't be the only thing shown off this week.
Nintendo have confirmed an Indie World presentation will air tomorrow at noon Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific time / 1700 UTC. It will run for approximately 15 minutes, according to the notification.
Previous Indie World shows aired in March and August.
Ring in the holidays with a new #IndieWorld Showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. PT!— Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) December 14, 2020
Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of updates and new announcements on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch from our global partners.
