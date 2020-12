Barely squeaking in under the 2021 guillotine.

Super Meat Boy Forever is making its console debut on Switch next week.

The sequel to the original masochistic platformer will launch next Wednesday (December 23), coinciding with a PC release on the Epic Games Store the same day. The Switch will be the first console to have the game.

Each of SMBF's stages is comprised of fixed sections that form stages, meaning no game plays the same way twice.