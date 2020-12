The second of the spoiled two was an Indie World shadowdrop... in Japan.

Dicey Dungeons did make it out today in North America as promised, but it was slightly delayed.

The Terry Cavanagh-designed dungeon creator is now out on the eShop for US$14.99 or equivalent. A 10% discount will be available until the 28th of December as well.

The reason for the later release was due to being included in the Japanese version of the Indie World showcase, which went up early Wednesday morning local time.