Nintendo Downloads - December 17, 2020

So Yokoi got kicked upstairs after the Virtual Boy yet Kawazu continues to torture us 33 years after Final Fantasy II?

You know Square, I said at the start of the year that Final Fantasy II and III would end up on Switch, but I was referring to the Super Famicom IV and VI. I most certainly did *not* mean you should continue to put up with Kawazu having pictures of that late 80s party that involved cocaine and presumably several goats. Anyway, the Final Fantasy Legend trilogy (aka three Saga games with the serial numbers pasted over) comes to Switch this week.

Other things of note this week: Space Invaders Forever finally comes out in NA after a last-second delay, the Mercenaries strategy RPG series continues with Mercenaries Blaze, and western Earthbound-like Boot Hill Heroes comes to Switch this week as well. The question mark also puts in some work, as last week's Nintendo download PR included a reference to Dicey Dungeons (RPG from V^6's Terry Cavanagh) coming out on Tuesday, and the Nintendo game list did have a price added with it. However, it has since moved to "Late 2020", joined in that department by fellow Indie World veteran Grindstone. Between that and a new ad released Thursday night, we may have a shadowdrop festival coming our way on Tuesday.

Japan's notable releases include a Touhou exploration platformer that might also come to the West somehow.

North America

Switch Retail

Space Invaders Forever (US$29.99/C$?: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Abyss of the Sacrifice ($39.99/$50.39)

Unto the End ($24.99/$31.49)

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Shakes on a Plane ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons ($19.99/$25.19)

Grindstone ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday?)

Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Dicey Dungeons ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday?)

Synthetik: Ultimate ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Dark Arcana: The Carnival ($14.99: Friday)

Outbreak Lost Hope ($12.99/$16.37)

Gems of Magic: Lost Family ($9.99/$12.99)

60 Seconds! Reatomized ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Boot Hill Heroes ($9.99/$12.59: Tuesday)

Defentron ($9.99/$12.59)

Body of Evidence ($9.99/$11.99)

Secrets of Magic 2: Witches & Wizards ($9.99/$11.99)

Traditional Tactics Ne+ ($9.99/$11.99)

Yum Yum Line ($7.99/$9.99)

Shikaku Shapes ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Dark Grim Mariupolis ($4.99/$6.29: Tuesday)

Freddy Spaghetti ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo is holding an "award season" sale until Thursday that includes Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey 30% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Abyss of the Sacrifice (€39.99/£35.99)

Unto the End (€24.99/£22.49)

Shakes on a Plane (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (€19.99/£17.99)

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Synthetik: Ultimate (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Dark Arcana: The Carnival (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! (€14.99/£12.99: Monday)

Outbreak Lost Hope (€12.99/£11.69)

Chill Panda (€10.99/£9.99: Monday)

Body of Evidence (€9.99/£8.99)

Defentron (€9.99/£8.99)

Kaul's Treasure (€9.99/£8.99)

60 Seconds! Reatomized (€9.99/£8.60: Friday)

Gems of Magic: Lost Family (€9.99/£7.99)

Killer Chambers (€8.99/£9.19: Monday)

Traditional Tactics Ne+ (€8.99/£8.09)

Boot Hill Heroes (€8.50/£7.69: Tuesday)

Dog Gone Golfing (€7.99/£7.19)

Yum Yum Line (€7.99/£6.99)

Shikaku Shapes (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Freddy Spaghetti (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Dark Grim Mariupolis (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Japan

The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! (¥7150)

Sniper Elite 4 (¥5478)

Family Trainer (¥4378)

Abyss of the Sacrifice (¥3990)

Kaleidoscope of Phantom Prison (¥3960)

Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy (¥3278)

Saga Collection (¥3100: Tuesday)

Deep Diving Adventure (¥2970)

Deemo Reborn (¥2600)

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (¥2000)

Counter Fight (¥1980)

Jump King (¥1980)

Touhou: Luna Nights (¥1840)

Alwa's Legacy (¥1800)

Indiecalypse (¥1500)

Doodle Derby (¥1000)

Dark Arcana: The Carnival (¥990)

Nekosama no Oyado kara no Dasshutsu (¥990)

Virtual Battle (¥850)

Lost Wing (¥800)

Dark Grim Mariupolis (¥550)

Freddy Spaghetti (¥500)

Yet Another Zombie Defense (¥500)

Traditional Tactics Ne+ (¥396)