We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Four Games Launching Today Following Indie World Presentation

by Donald Theriault - December 15, 2020, 12:40 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Explore, puzzle, and... run a cat cafe.

In addition to Among Us, three other titles will be dropping on the eShop shortly:

  • As predicted, Grindstone from Capy Games will be out on Switch for US$19.99 or equivalent. The action puzzle game was previously a hit on Apple Arcade.
  • Point and click adventure When The Past Was Around tells a story of love in a realm of disjointed memories. It retails for US$8.49.
  • Calico is a low-stress 3D adventure game where players play as magical girls and run a cat cafe. It will be US$11.99 at launch.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement