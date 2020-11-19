We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Spelunky Series Digging Up Summer 2021 Release On Switch

by Donald Theriault - December 15, 2020, 12:30 pm EST
Source: Nintendo

Yes, both of the action roguelikes. There goes all your free time.

One of the premiere action series of the last decade will be Switch bound next summer.

Derek Yu led off the Indie World showcase today with the announcement that both Spelunky and Spelunky 2 would see release on Switch next summer. The original launched in 2013 and the second game this past summer.

The Spelunky games are side scrolling games with roguelike elements (randomly generated levels), and the Switch versions will feature local (both) and online (Spelunky 2) multiplayer.

