Orange has been ejected (1 imposter remains)

2020's biggest social phenomenon is now on the Switch.

Among Us, the social interaction game that originally launched in 2018 on PC and mobile but broke into the cultural zeitgeist this year, will be available on Switch shortly.

In Among Us, players have to complete tasks on board a spaceship while determining who on board is an imposter out to crash the ship. How it will handle voice chat has not been announced.