Nintendo Celebrates Mario's 35th Birthday in Style

Who predicted a new Game & Watch handheld in 2020?

In among the bigger titles and announcements during today's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo shared details on a number of smaller Mario-themed promotions, including:

Game & Watch Super Mario Bros., a standalone handheld featuring Super Mario Bros., The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed Ball game

A Super Mario 35th Anniversary pin set from MyNintendo

A Super Mario Kart event in Mario Kart Tour

35th Anniversary merchandise at the Nintendo New York store and Nintendo's own online store

A Splatfest between two Mario power-ups in January, with keychains as a MyNintendo reward available closer to the event

Super Mario-themed furniture coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons in March of next year

Did you get your Mario fill from today's presentation? Let us know in the comments below!