Nintendo Celebrates Mario's 35th Birthday in Style

by Jordan Rudek - September 3, 2020, 9:51 am EDT
Source: Nintendo

Who predicted a new Game & Watch handheld in 2020?

In among the bigger titles and announcements during today's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo shared details on a number of smaller Mario-themed promotions, including:

  • Game & Watch Super Mario Bros., a standalone handheld featuring Super Mario Bros., The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed Ball game
  • A Super Mario 35th Anniversary pin set from MyNintendo
  • A Super Mario Kart event in Mario Kart Tour
  • 35th Anniversary merchandise at the Nintendo New York store and Nintendo's own online store
  • A Splatfest between two Mario power-ups in January, with keychains as a MyNintendo reward available closer to the event
  • Super Mario-themed furniture coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons in March of next year

Adrock1 hour ago

No part of me needs another way to play Super Mario Bros. yet I’m eyeing that Game & Watch.

